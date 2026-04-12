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Cathedral Gulls
When the setting sun hits Truro Cathedral, it looks golden. Guess that's why it's called the Golden Hour.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Drew
@sleepingpurpleotter
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365
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OnePlus 12
Taken
19th March 2026 6:11pm
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#sunset
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#cathedral
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#cornwall
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#gulls
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#truro
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#ecclesiastical
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#kernow
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#spires
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