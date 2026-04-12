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Cathedral Gulls by sleepingpurpleotter
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Cathedral Gulls

When the setting sun hits Truro Cathedral, it looks golden. Guess that's why it's called the Golden Hour.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Drew

@sleepingpurpleotter
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