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Commute
My walk to work is 3 miles, so but it's like this most of the way so, y'know.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Drew
@sleepingpurpleotter
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365
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OnePlus 12
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27th April 2026 7:35am
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#nature
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#trees
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#walk
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#bridge
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#commute
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#woodland
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#footpath
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