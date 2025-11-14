Sign up
6 / 365
Stuff for STEM
I love science and one of my favorite things about my job is participating in STEM activities with kids. Today was closet organization day. Tape, pipe cleaners, and rubber bands oh my! These are some of the tools we use to teach cell structure.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
0
0
SandyL
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
6
photos
3
followers
5
following
Tags
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
14th November 2025 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
science
,
closet
,
stem
,
organization
