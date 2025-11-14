Stuff for STEM

Previous
I love science and one of my favorite things about my job is participating in STEM activities with kids. Today was closet organization day. Tape, pipe cleaners, and rubber bands oh my! These are some of the tools we use to teach cell structure.
