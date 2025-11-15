Previous
Neglected and Unused
Neglected and Unused

Clearly I have the tools. And yet, here I am pointing my phone at random things. I have it sitting on my table as a reminder that the world is interesting and I should go shoot it. Maybe tomorrow. Or Monday. I WILL DO IT. Maybe.
15th November 2025

I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things.
