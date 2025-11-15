Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
7 / 365
Neglected and Unused
Clearly I have the tools. And yet, here I am pointing my phone at random things. I have it sitting on my table as a reminder that the world is interesting and I should go shoot it. Maybe tomorrow. Or Monday. I WILL DO IT. Maybe.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandyL
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
7
photos
3
followers
7
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
15th November 2025 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
camera
,
canon
,
rebel
,
procrastination
,
unused
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close