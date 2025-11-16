Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
Into the Weeds
That picture I posted yesterday? I dragged the big gear out today and found this sweet little Downy Woodpecker. I was also stalking some goldfinches and an American Kestrel. It was a good day.
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
SandyL
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
8
photos
4
followers
7
following
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
16th November 2025 12:30pm
Tags
bird
,
woodpecker
,
missouri
,
downy_woodpecker
,
bkleachmo
