Previous
Into the Weeds by slowebird
8 / 365

Into the Weeds

That picture I posted yesterday? I dragged the big gear out today and found this sweet little Downy Woodpecker. I was also stalking some goldfinches and an American Kestrel. It was a good day.
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

SandyL

@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact