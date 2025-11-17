Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
9 / 365
A Forest to Get Lost In
I like focusing on small details of large art. It's on my bedroom wall and I often catch myself staring and daydreaming.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandyL
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
9
photos
5
followers
7
following
2% complete
View this month »
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
17th November 2025 6:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
art
,
painting
,
detail
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close