Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
19 / 365
Bread was Baked Today
I also baked dinner rolls but this is my showstopper. I show up with this and a bottle of olive oil and I am the star. Ok, maybe not but nobody goes hungry.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandyL
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
19
photos
9
followers
12
following
5% complete
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
27th November 2025 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
bread
,
baking
,
focaccia
Diane
ace
Yum!
November 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close