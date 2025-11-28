Sign up
20 / 365
Rejects can be fun
Got a gap in my calendar due to holiday travel so here's one of my get pushed portrait rejects! I kinda love it.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
SandyL
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
22
photos
11
followers
15
following
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
30th November 2025 9:36am
Tags
silly
,
humor
,
selfie
JackieR
ace
Love it!!!
December 1st, 2025
