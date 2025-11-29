Previous
I Never Saw It! by slowebird
I Never Saw It!

I confess. I never saw Casablanca before tonight. I can't explain. It was sooooo good. Brilliant.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

SandyL

@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
Wendy ace
Welcome back to 365, Sandy!!
Since it's been a while since you have been here, and there a ton of us who have never met you - and I am your get pushed partner this week -
Your challenge is to introduce yourself to us. Let us know who you are. From cruising through your project I know you love birds, cooking, flowers, and such. And you knit.
Perhaps make a still life of some of your passions. Or maybe take a tour of your workplace, home, or town (if it isn't getting too personal)
If this is too personal -
How about dusting off the old fruit bowl and give still life a whirl. (Doesn't have to be fruit -lol!!)
November 30th, 2025  
Babs ace
I never saw it until a couple of years ago either when i watched it on TV. A brilliant movie. I recorded it too while I was watching so have seen it since then too.
I do love old movies and two of my favourite are Brief Encounter 1945 and The Ladykillers 1955. Celia Johnson always reminds me of my Mum when she was young
November 30th, 2025  
