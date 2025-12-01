Sign up
23 / 365
Puff Pastry For the Win - AGAIN
Now THIS is what you do with your holiday leftovers. Some turkey, stuffin, and taters wrapped in puff pastry and dipped in gravy. Am I allowed to call my own meal a chef's kiss? Cuz that's what I am calling this.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
SandyL
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
23
photos
11
followers
15
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
1st December 2025 3:55pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
food
,
cooking
,
leftovers
,
puff-pastry
,
bld-44
