Puff Pastry For the Win - AGAIN
Puff Pastry For the Win - AGAIN

Now THIS is what you do with your holiday leftovers. Some turkey, stuffin, and taters wrapped in puff pastry and dipped in gravy. Am I allowed to call my own meal a chef's kiss? Cuz that's what I am calling this.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

SandyL

@slowebird
@slowebird
