Previous
Waiting for the tea to cool by slowebird
24 / 365

Waiting for the tea to cool

A chaotic week. Pictures were taken but I need to dig them out. This evening called for a show and some herbal tea to bring the week to a close.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

SandyL

@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact