26 / 365
Now THAT'S a Christmas Present
It's going to be fun watching my brother in law taste these!
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
SandyL
ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
7th December 2025 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
soda
,
present
,
beverage
,
prank
