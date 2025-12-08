Previous
My Favorite Mercantile by slowebird
27 / 365

My Favorite Mercantile

About an hour and a half south of Saint Louis I found this most incredible old mercantile. Charmed me right out of my money, it did.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

SandyL

ace
@slowebird
@slowebird
7% complete

7% complete

Babs ace
I reckon I could spend a fortune here.
December 8th, 2025  
