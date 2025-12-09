Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
28 / 365
Dressed up for Christmas
I love it when little towns get dolled up for the holidays. Caledonia, MO didn't disappoint.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandyL
ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
30
photos
11
followers
15
following
7% complete
View this month »
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Latest from all albums
22
23
2
24
25
26
27
28
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
7th December 2025 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
decorations
,
small-town
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close