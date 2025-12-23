Sign up
34 / 365
Thirsty?
I had a long drive ahead of me and I needed a lil drinky. This wasn't it. Gotta love a sense of humor.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
SandyL
ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
41
photos
12
followers
23
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
23rd December 2025 6:47am
Tags
humor
,
soda
,
drink
,
tuna
,
joke
,
beverage
