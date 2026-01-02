Previous
I see you by slowebird
37 / 365

I see you

After getting bacterial bronchitis for Christmas, I had to leave the house. Got a grey day handed to me but we don't let that stop us. It just means that I get some practice in post. Love when the Juncos are in town.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

SandyL

ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact