Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
37 / 365
I see you
After getting bacterial bronchitis for Christmas, I had to leave the house. Got a grey day handed to me but we don't let that stop us. It just means that I get some practice in post. Love when the Juncos are in town.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandyL
ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
41
photos
12
followers
23
following
10% complete
View this month »
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Latest from all albums
32
3
33
34
35
36
4
37
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
2nd January 2026 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
junco
,
missouri
,
snowbird
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close