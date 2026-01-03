Sign up
Flyin' High
First eagle outing of the season and I think this is my best shot. There's a nest a few miles from me where the couple is prepping their nest for eggs. They should be on eggs by the end of January but it's fun to watch them doing the housekeeping.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
SandyL
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things.
Tags
bird
,
eagle
,
missouri
,
bird-watching
,
bald-eagle
