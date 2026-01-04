Sign up
Previous
39 / 365
Mockingbird
This one landed nearby just to let me know that there are other things to see than eagles.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
0
1
SandyL
ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things.
43
photos
13
followers
33
following
10% complete
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
33
34
35
36
4
37
38
39
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
3rd January 2026 3:16pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
mockingbird
,
missouri
,
bird-watching
