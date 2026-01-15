Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
47 / 365
SCIENCE!!!
There may have been some leftover dry ice from our States of Matter program given to some grade schoolers. This here is sublimation! Bonus points if you remember what Gregor Mendel was famous for (without googling).
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandyL
ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
54
photos
14
followers
35
following
12% complete
View this month »
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
Latest from all albums
41
42
43
44
45
46
7
47
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
15th January 2026 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
science
,
stem
,
dry-ice
,
sublimation
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close