SCIENCE!!! by slowebird
47 / 365

SCIENCE!!!

There may have been some leftover dry ice from our States of Matter program given to some grade schoolers. This here is sublimation! Bonus points if you remember what Gregor Mendel was famous for (without googling).
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

