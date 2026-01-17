Tail Feather

This belonged to beloved Bateleur Eagle named Shadow. This bird was in residence at a bird sanctuary where I have volunteered for more than a decade. This species sports the shortest tails (5 inches from tip to tip) and are known for their acrobatic flights. They are serpent eagles meaning they like to eat (battle!) snakes. Short tails make it easier to do snake battles on the ground where they can move in any direction necessary without tripping on longer feathers. They are also known for being very colorful. Look them up, you won't be sorry.



Disclaimer: Bateleurs are non-native to the U.S., therefore it is not illegal for me to possess this feather that he naturally molted when he was still with us. He passed several years ago at a ripe old age for his species (older than 30).