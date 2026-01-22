Previous
Storm Baking by slowebird
Storm Baking

Big storm coming for the weekend. Did my panic shopping yesterday and I made sure I had a puff pastry. So I made black cherry Palmiers! They are delish. Now I am thinking I need to make them with chocolate and coffee.
