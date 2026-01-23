Previous
Behold! My first frozen bubble! by slowebird
52 / 365

Behold! My first frozen bubble!

Color me excited. I have never been able to make this work. Of course, I live in an area where temps this cold (5F/-15C) aren't the norm for winter. Small but mighty. I am just thrilled with how this turned out.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

