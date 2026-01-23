Sign up
52 / 365
Behold! My first frozen bubble!
Color me excited. I have never been able to make this work. Of course, I live in an area where temps this cold (5F/-15C) aren't the norm for winter. Small but mighty. I am just thrilled with how this turned out.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
SandyL
ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
62
photos
13
followers
37
following
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
48
8
49
50
51
52
9
53
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
24th January 2026 2:00pm
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
bubble
,
frozen
,
icy
,
frozen-bubble
