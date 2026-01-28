Sign up
54 / 365
Frank Lloyd Wright in the house
I cant afford one of his houses but the coasters are nice. Got these at his Allen House in Wichita which was one of the the last of his prairie style that featured these line motifs. I spilled coffee on it so it's very effective as a coaster.
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
SandyL
ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
Tags
architecture
,
kansas
,
coaster
,
frank-lloyd-wright
