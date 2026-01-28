Previous
Frank Lloyd Wright in the house by slowebird
54 / 365

Frank Lloyd Wright in the house

I cant afford one of his houses but the coasters are nice. Got these at his Allen House in Wichita which was one of the the last of his prairie style that featured these line motifs. I spilled coffee on it so it's very effective as a coaster.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

