I Caught a Rainbow! by slowebird
56 / 365

I Caught a Rainbow!

Lovely prism colors from the sun. As the temps rise, I need to get out and exercise the camera. Cabin fever is bad and I need to stop feeling so uninspired.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

JackieR ace
There's gold there then!!!
February 6th, 2026  
