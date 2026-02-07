Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
57 / 365
Measuring Time
Anyone else have memories of these...as corporal weapons weilded by the parental units? Just me? Alrighty then. *makes notes for therapist*
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandyL
ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
66
photos
14
followers
37
following
15% complete
View this month »
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
Latest from all albums
51
52
9
53
54
55
56
57
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
7th February 2026 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ruler
,
measure
,
punishment
,
yardstick
,
spankings
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close