Do you have Prince Albert in a Can? by slowebird
58 / 365

Do you have Prince Albert in a Can?

Ya better let him out.

Walked through an antique shop. It's one of those places where I am relatively safe from dropping too much cash but enjoy the thrill of the hunt.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

