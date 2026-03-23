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Morning Jumpstart
My bestie went to Norway and all I got was this puzzle. Lol I kid!!! She knows I like a good puzzle but I have a short attention span so it's gotta be quick. It's perfect with the morning coffee and startup routine.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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SandyL
ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
76
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14
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37
following
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365
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
23rd March 2026 8:34am
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souvinir
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