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Morning Jumpstart by slowebird
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Morning Jumpstart

My bestie went to Norway and all I got was this puzzle. Lol I kid!!! She knows I like a good puzzle but I have a short attention span so it's gotta be quick. It's perfect with the morning coffee and startup routine.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

SandyL

ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
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