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Bird under dirty glass
Lol! What I have here is either a Lincoln's Sparrow or a juvenile Savannah Sparrow. My friends and the internet are divided. It is a cutie patootie though.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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SandyL
ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
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365
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SM-G998U
Taken
28th March 2026 1:28pm
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