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Bird under dirty glass by slowebird
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Bird under dirty glass

Lol! What I have here is either a Lincoln's Sparrow or a juvenile Savannah Sparrow. My friends and the internet are divided. It is a cutie patootie though.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

SandyL

ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
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