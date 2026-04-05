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Nuthatch
Easter Sunday afforded the opportunity to stalk the bird feeder. May use some shots to fill some holes in my calendar.
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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SandyL
ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
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365
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Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
5th April 2026 10:21am
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bird
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nuthatch
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