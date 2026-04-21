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70 / 365
My African Daisy bloomed!
It just makes me happy.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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SandyL
ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
85
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13
followers
37
following
19% complete
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
21st April 2026 5:04pm
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flower
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garden
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daisy
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adrican-daisy
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