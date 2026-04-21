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My African Daisy bloomed! by slowebird
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My African Daisy bloomed!

It just makes me happy.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

SandyL

ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
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