Lucky Shot
When I'm tracking, I'm constantly adjusting focus and tracking the action until I just can't see them anymore. I call this a lucky shot because in milliseconds the focus can switch from the brush to the bird and back again. I kinda love this.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
SandyL
ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
The Extras
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
3rd January 2026 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
View
View
Tags
bird
,
eagle
,
missouri
,
bird-watching
,
bald-eagle
