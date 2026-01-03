Previous
Lucky Shot
Lucky Shot

When I'm tracking, I'm constantly adjusting focus and tracking the action until I just can't see them anymore. I call this a lucky shot because in milliseconds the focus can switch from the brush to the bird and back again. I kinda love this.
