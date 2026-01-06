Sign up
Previous
5 / 365
Little Details
When I'm stuck, I think small and start looking at details and wondering if there's a picture there. Over Thanksgiving actually, the hinge of an old table caught my eye.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
1
0
SandyL
ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
45
photos
14
followers
33
following
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
35
36
4
37
38
39
5
40
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
The Extras
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
30th November 2025 9:33am
Privacy
Public
Tags
macro
,
detail
,
hinge
Babs
ace
What a great find interesting patterns
January 7th, 2026
