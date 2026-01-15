Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
7 / 365
Fun with Dry Ice
Mad scientist in the house!!! Frozen carbon dioxide is fun. Pourable fog but you gotta be careful. I couldn't help playing the part.
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandyL
ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
54
photos
14
followers
35
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Latest from all albums
41
42
43
44
45
46
7
47
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
The Extras
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
15th January 2026 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
science
,
fun
,
dry-ice
,
sublimation
,
52wc-2026-w3
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close