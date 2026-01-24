Sign up
Previous
9 / 365
Hunting The 6-Sided Ones
What are you gonna do, stay inside and mope? We're snowflake hunting. This also makes me want a macro lens for the Canon real bad. Stay safe and warm if you're in the path of this winter blast.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
SandyL
ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
The Extras
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
24th January 2026 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
snowflake
