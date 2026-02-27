Sign up
Previous
11 / 365
Got Bug?
I am now I need one of these things to help me get my boots off year old. Anyone else?
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
2
0
SandyL
@slowebird
1
2
The Extras
SM-G998U
27th February 2026 5:00pm
old
,
boots
,
shoehorn
JackieR
ace
I'm getting there! I'm impressed you crouched down to take this!!
February 28th, 2026
SandyL
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
it was dangerous getting back up to be sure!
February 28th, 2026
