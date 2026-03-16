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Something Yummy!
My take on a theme of something delicious. Visiting the butterfly house showed me just how yummy bananas really are. I love them. The bugs love them. Completely yummy.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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SandyL
ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
75
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14
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37
following
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Album
The Extras
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
16th March 2026 2:42pm
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insect
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butterfly
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missouri
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st-louis
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butterfly-house
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52wc-2026-w11
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