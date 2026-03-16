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Something Yummy! by slowebird
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Something Yummy!

My take on a theme of something delicious. Visiting the butterfly house showed me just how yummy bananas really are. I love them. The bugs love them. Completely yummy.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

SandyL

ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
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