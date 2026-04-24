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Waiting
Waiting room. When a loved one is under the knife, you just wait. Waiting and holding my sister's hand while her honey is having back surgery. It's scary.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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SandyL
ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
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The Extras
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SM-G998U
Taken
24th April 2026 12:45pm
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