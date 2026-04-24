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Waiting by slowebird
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Waiting

Waiting room. When a loved one is under the knife, you just wait. Waiting and holding my sister's hand while her honey is having back surgery. It's scary.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

SandyL

ace
@slowebird
I love taking photos both with my phone and with some cool camera gear. I love science and birds and flowers and things. 2025 has...
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