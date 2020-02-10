Previous
Lead Church by slyder07
Photo 904

Lead Church

Surrounded by flood water this church stands alone in the fields near the village of Saxton, West Yorkshire.
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Keith Batchelor

@slyder07
2020 is my eighth year with the 365 Project and I'm still on a learning curve, so who knows what I'll be photographing here in...
