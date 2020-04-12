Previous
Next
by smallvoid
5 / 365

- Скажи, где ты,
там есть дома?
там есть моря?
там есть леса?

- Здесь есть дома,
и есть моря,
и есть леса.

Но нет лисы.
Я возвращаюсь
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Olga Khramova

@smallvoid
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise