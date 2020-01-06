Previous
20200106_224632 by smcphotouk
6 / 365

20200106_224632

Bit of a naff photo today but at least it's a photo and shows just some of what goes in my photo bag for football matches.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Steve McCarthy

@smcphotouk
diane day ace
Nice shot..
January 6th, 2020  
