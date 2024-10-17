Previous
Rustic Charm by smegdishwasher
4 / 365

Rustic Charm

Step into the rustic charm of this stunning farmhouse in the Macedon Ranges @macedonranges_modernfarmhouse, where traditional French inspiration meets modern elegance. At the heart of this breathtaking kitchen lies the Falcon Elise 110 in sleek black and nickel, perfectly complemented by artisanal zellige tiles and a range of beautiful textural choices. This space isn’t just a kitchen; it’s a sanctuary where classic design and culinary excellence converge.
Whether whipping up a family feast or savoring a quiet cup of coffee, the Falcon Elise ensures every moment is steeped in style and functionality.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Chris Ktoris

@smegdishwasher
Owner Director at Adelaide Appliance Gallery
