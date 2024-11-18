Our Story Chris MrDish Van

It’s 1981 and a 17-year-old boy, fresh out of high school, is looking for his first job and to forge a career.
His name is Chris Ktoris, and little does he know he is about to embark on a journey that will become his passion. He lands a job as a junior technician at ‘Mr Dishwasher’ fixing dishwashers, which at the time were a very prestigious and sought-after item.
Over the past 18 months, new suppliers have been introduced into the business such as SMEG like Smeg dishwasher, Fisher & Paykel, Electrolux and Liebherr. New demographics of customer are being attracted by the quality of appliance on display (functioning and interactive) and the bespoke design of the ‘gallery style’ showroom.