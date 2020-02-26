Previous
Next
German Placement Test by smily
5 / 365

German Placement Test

Feels more like B1 tbh
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Miha

@smily
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise