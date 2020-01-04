Previous
Day 4 by smriverdweller
Day 4

Took a quick dip before heading out to Henley, TX today! Wallace is loving this sunny, clear, 60 degree day!!
4th January 2020

Heidi

@smriverdweller
This is my first attempt at a daily photo journal. I'm very excited! This past year my husband and our two dogs moved out to...
