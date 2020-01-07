Previous
Day 7 by smriverdweller
Day 7

The moon was out during our river 'venture today! The boys just wanted to chew on sticks and sit on the island during our river outing today! Weather - chilly, still, mid 50s.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Heidi

@smriverdweller
This is my first attempt at a daily photo journal. I'm very excited! This past year my husband and our two dogs moved out to...
