2 / 365
EXCITEMENT
365/2. #photofocus25
The #excitement of a new year river ride, although the girl in the middle looks more like she’s scared. On the Murray near Koonamoo. Canon M5 200mm cropped.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
Snaphappyem
@snaphappyem
1
2
3
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
1st January 2025 4:20pm
water
,
donut
,
holidays
,
waterskiing
