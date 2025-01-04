Previous
BREAKFAST by snaphappyem
BREAKFAST

365/4 #breakfast shot quickly before it’s gone yoghurt is a morning highlight for me. Reward of stronger nails if nothing else #photofocus25
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Snaphappyem

@snaphappyem
