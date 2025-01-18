Sign up
16 / 365
TECHNOLOGY
365/18 My favourite #Technology advance, no matter where I am I can read library books and listen to whatever I choose. I can also turn them all off - an advance for sanity. Bone conduction headphones a game changer too. #photofocus25
18th January 2025
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
