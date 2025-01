WHITE

365/22 I had a great idea for today but just got in with the #white night lights at 11.59pm Who knew there was so much Astro about this time of year? iPhone shot, night setting 10secs hand held. White frame added to contain the night and filter added to boost the challenge whites - not my usual edit but I quite liked it. Edit in Snapseed. Should have got the camera and tripod but looked up while shutting the door for bed. #photofocus25.

My good idea will have to wait.