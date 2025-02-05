YEAR OF THE BOAR

365/36 I was in Vietnam for Chinese New Year and I learnt lots of things. The most interesting was the paper clothes and goods that are burnt to ensure the ancestors are kitted out with the things they need. These paper Pjs and IPad hang in my guest bathroom. It commemorates the cultural lessons and that it was the first time I travelled with an IPad! It was 2006 year of the Dog between the Year of the Rooster and the #Pig - they don’t have the Boar. Trivia they have a Cat not a rabbit and are credited with being the original home of the 12 zodiacs signs - before China! #photofocus25